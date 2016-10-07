‘The assistance offered by HC on the administrative side is shocking’

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Registrar-General of the Delhi High Court or any of its Registrars to appear before it on Friday to explain how a lower court judge had been graded under a ranking that corresponded to ‘integrity doubtful’ without any material basis.

The development was first reported by Bar & Bench, a legal news website.

The case related to the performance grading given to a judicial officer for the period 1999-2004. The judge was given a grading of “C”, by a full court of the High Court, which corresponded to “integrity doubtful.”

The judge concerned had challenged the grading. A Division Bench of the High Court had set aside the grading.

The High Court administration came on appeal before the Supreme Court.

In its order, a Bench comprising Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice P.C. Pant said no material whatsoever had been laid before the High Court Bench to support the conclusion. “Before us also, there is not even a whisper as to the basis on which the grading ‘integrity doubtful’ has been recorded,” the Bench said.

Dismissing the High Court Registrar’s appeal, the Bench observed: “…the assistance offered by the High Court on the administrative side is shocking. This court expected responsible officers to be present with adequate materials. We are dismayed by the assistance and request the Chief Justice of the High Court to look into the matter.”

The Bench has asked the Registrar-General of the High Court or any of its Registrars conversant with the facts to appear before it on Friday, along with the High Court’s response to its observations contained in the order.