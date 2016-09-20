The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions on the appointment of a person of non-teaching background as the Vice-Chancellor of prestigious Aligarh Muslim University.

“You (AMU) are a Central university. UGC regulations apply to you as they are mandatory. The VC must be an academician and he should be a person who has worked for at least 10 years as a professor in a university.

“If every other central university follows the Regulation why can’t AMU? Why to appoint a former army officer? We are not questioning his abilities. We are on the question whether his appointment is as per the UGC Regulations,” a bench comprising Chief Justice T. S. Thakur and A. M. Khanwilkar said.

The observation came during hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of AMU’s Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah on the ground that according to the regulations of University Grants Commission (UGC), the V-C ought to have worked for at least 10 years as a professor in a university or on an equivalent post in a research or academic institution.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Syed Abrar Ahmed, said the UGC regulations, which pertain to minimum qualifications and maintenance of standards in the higher education, had become binding on the AMU when it had adopted these on December 6, 2010. - PTI