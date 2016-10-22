About 30 students of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, recently met some of their favourite Indian cricketers at an event organised to spread the message of “save the girl child”.

Cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, and coach Anil Kumble interacted with girls.

Souvenirs

Virat discussed the issue of female foeticide and also autographed “Save the Girl Child” caps for them as souvenirs.

About 100 civil defence volunteers formed a human chain during the one-day international India and New Zealand match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to highlight the issue.

The district appropriate authority under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, District Magistrates and the central district organised the event to leverage the platform of cricket to reach out to a maximum number of people for the cause.