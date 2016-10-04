The Health Minister, who arrived at noon, was accompanied by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday appeared before the IT department after being summoned in connection with a tax evasion probe against certain Kolkata-based firms.

Mr. Jain was last week summoned by the IT department which directed him to appear before the Investigating Officer of the case and furnish personal financial details and ITRs for the last four years.

“This is a case of harassment and he is being punished for his honesty. He had invested in few companies when he was working as an architect and he had made all the disclosures and how does this become an issue of corruption,” Sanjay Singh told reporters.

“He has been called as a witness and he has come to present his version,” he added.

The IT department officials had claimed that they have received records of certain financial transactions connected to Mr. Jain after their counterparts in Kolkata recently searched a firm in connection with a tax evasion and alleged illegal financial remittances case.

The department had also reportedly recovered documents relating to some transactions being made by at least three firms and had a link to Mr. Jain.