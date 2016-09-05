Cities » Delhi

New Delhi, September 5, 2016
Sandeep Kumar remanded

Ex-Delhi Minister booked under IPC Sections 376, 328, Section 67A of IT Act.

Sacked Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar arrested on charges of rape on a complaint of a woman who figured in an objectionable video with him, was on Sunday produced in a Delhi court which remanded him in police custody for one day.

Mr. Kumar was produced before a magisterial court in Rohini here, which sent him to police custody till Monday.

The former Social welfare and Women and Child Development Minister was arrested on Saturday after a woman approached Sultanpuri police station in north Delhi with a complaint of sexual harassment, following which a case was filed.

The police have booked him under the IPC Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence), under Section 67A of IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration for an official act).

The woman alleged she was raped by Mr. Kumar around 11 months ago when she went to his office in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri seeking help to obtain a ration card. She alleged that Mr. Kumar offered her a spiked drink and she had fallen unconscious.

‘Falsely implicated’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar’s wife on Sunday came out in support of her husband, claiming that he was “falsely implicated” in the scandal.

“My husband is innocent, I stand by him. Rape charges against my husband are false,” Ms. Ritu Kumar told a news channel here.

