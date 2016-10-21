The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the SAD-BJP and the Congress governments had done nothing to bail out the farmers from debt and were responsible for the “pathetic condition” of farmers in Punjab.

“Farmers in Punjab are reeling under the heavy burden of loans of around Rs. 90,000 crore and are being compelled to commit suicides. Both the SAD-BJP and the Congress parties make attractive promises during the elections, but after coming to power they did nothing to bail out the farmers from debt,” AAP State convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said.

He was addressing an election meeting under ‘Vote Jodo Jharu Naal’ campaign of the AAP at village Ghuddani Kallan in Payal constituency.

Mr. Ghuggi said in the last 20 years both the SAD and the Congress have been in power in the State and the financial condition of farmers had gone from bad to worse and even then, they were still claiming to be the saviour of peasantry.

“People are eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to them in the 2017 elections,” he said.

He claimed all the sections of society were fed up with the “false promises” of the traditional parties.

“Now, the only viable alternative before the people is the AAP,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s Youth Wing president and party candidate from Sahnewal constituency in Ludhiana, Harjot Bains, on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, will release party’s election manifesto relating to trade, transport and industry in a function at Ludhiana on October 23.

He said the representatives from trade and transport industry will be attending the manifesto release function.

- PTI

G.S. Ghuggi