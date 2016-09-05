Sandeep, arrested on charges of rape, was remanded in three-day police custody by a court.

The Delhi Police, on Monday, detained sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar’s personal assistant after the AAP leader alleged that he had “blackmailed” him and “threatened to destroy his public image.”

Praveen Kumar was detained from Delhi Secretariat this morning, police said.

“As of now, we have detained him for questioning from Delhi Secretariat,” said DCP (Outer) Vikramjeet Singh.

On Sunday, the police had conducted searches at the residence of the Minister and his acquaintances.

Sandeep, arrested on charges of rape, was remanded in a three-day police custody by a court.