Good samaritans:Some also stood in queue for senior citizens so that the elderly could take some rest.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Resident Welfare Associations and several volunteers of NGOs came to the rescue of Delhiites — who were waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs to exchange or withdraw their money — by offering them tea, water and snacks.

Several volunteers also stood in queue for senior citizens so that the elderly could take some rest.

The services offered by the volunteers helped mitigate frustration and anger among the waiting people against the bank employees and security guards, who are trying to cope up with the huge pressure following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

The RWAs in some localities installed water dispensers outside bank branches offering relief to the people in queue, while at some places, even snacks were distributed.

Helping out

“There are three banks in our locality and hundreds of people gathered from early morning to procure Rs.100 notes. We installed water dispensers outside the bank branches to help out the crowd and the guards. We also distributed forms and helped people fill them,” said Saurabh Gandhi, president of Maharana Pratap Bagh RWA, near Shaktinagar.

Vivek Jha of Janakpuri, along with some residents, also distributed water and tea among the people standing in line outside banks.

Some RWAs also requested banks authorities to seek their service if the need any, to ease the pressure caused by rush of people in the branch.

Long lines

Meanwhile, Delhiites continued to face trouble in commuting on public transport and auto-rickshaws as they did not have either change or the new currency notes to make the payments.

The queues at Mother Dairy and other cooperative stores, where old currency notes are being accepted till November 24, were also long and people were seen buying the products in bulk.

At various hospitals in the city, patients and their family members faced inconvenience in buying medicines, food and availing transportation. — PTI