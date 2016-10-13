Investors from Russia have evinced a keen interest in Rajasthan after attending a business forum here, in which they explored the investment and trade opportunities in the State during their interactions with the industry representatives. A high-level Russian delegation also met Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje here on Tuesday. The Russian delegation looked into the scope for collaboration in the fields such as mining, agriculture, infrastructure development and heavy engineering and machinery. The delegation, which met Ms. Raje, was led by Russian Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

According to official sources, there were discussions on the areas of Russia-Rajasthan collaboration, including in mining and agriculture. The Russian delegation's visit follows Ms. Raje’s participation in the international industrial trade fair, Innoprom-2016, held in Russia earlier this year.

Ms. Raje said there was a strong potential for growth in Rajasthan’s trade with Russia. “With increasing economic growth, the infrastructure requirements in Rajasthan are growing and Russia can help address this need,” she said in a statement. Russia could complement Rajasthan’s efforts in strengthening the State’s engineering industry, specifically in automotive, mines and minerals sectors, said Ms. Raje.

The Russian delegation also attended the Russia-Rajasthan Business Forum organised by the State government and the Confederation of Indian Industry.