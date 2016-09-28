Schoolchildren travelling in an RTV vehicle had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning when the vehicle collided with a loading truck in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. when the RTV ferrying seven students of Akash Public School collided with a loading truck near the Ganga Toli Temple roundabout, a senior police officer said.

Minor injuries

A few students suffered minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first-aid, the senior police officer added.

Both the drivers have been booked, the police said. PTI