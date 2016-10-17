RTI activist Omparkash, who was instrumental in unearthing a fake vote scam against former Haryana Minister Sukhbir Kataria, on Sunday accused the police of implicating him in connivance with Kataria and not acting on his complaint even 10 days after the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Omparkash shared a CD to support his contention. He also alleged a conspiracy to prevent him from deposing in a case against the former Minister.

‘Slapped without provocation’

“The CCTV footage in the CD shows that the woman advocate, who later accused me of sexual harassment, walked past me and then returned to slap me without any provocation. I rushed to Court No. 2 seeking help and called up the Police Control Room. The police took me and two of friends to Khandsa police post, where we went thinking that we were being provided police protection. The police, however, snatched our mobile phones and arrested us on charges of criminal intimidation and sexual harassment. They took my counter complaint around 6 p.m., but have not acted on it till date,” said Mr. Omparkash.

The RTI activist was at a local court on October 6 for a hearing in a case of bogus votes against Mr. Kataria when a woman advocate accused him of touching her inappropriately. A FIR was then registered against Omparkash and two others, who were arrested and sent to jail. “Everything would have become clear had the police seen the footage before arresting us. We were arrested at the behest of the former Minister in connivance with the police. The woman advocate is also an accused in a bogus votes case. Her parents and two brothers are also among the accused,” said Mr. Omparkash.

After Mr. Omparkash’s arrest, of Mr. Omparkash, his wife Sunita had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court praying for her husband to be released.

“We arrested him on the basis of charges in the FIR. The allegations levelled by him are being investigated. Action will be taken if any case is made out,” said Station House Officer, City Police Station, Inspector Vikram Singh.