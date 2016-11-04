Quantum of compensation decided on basis of minimum wages of skilled persons

: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MCT) has granted a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the family members of a mason who died in a road accident in 2014.

The Judge directed insurance company to pay the compensation amount, after the mason’s family filed a petition regarding the same.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Gupta decided the quantum of compensation on the basis of the minimum wages of skilled persons, which were Rs.10,374 per month as on the date of accident and other fixed parameters. The petition had been filed jointly by the widow of the victim, her mother-in-law and three dependent children of the widow.

The car had hit the two-wheeler on which the victim was travelling as pillion rider.

The owner, who was driving the vehicle at the time, submitted before the court in his defence that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Circumstances

He further said that in case it was found that compensation was payable to the petitioners, then the insurance company was liable to make it to the petitioners.

“From the overall facts and circumstances and evidence on record it is clear that the accident in question occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle on the relevant date, place and time which caused fatal injuries to deceased Shri Dinesh Kumar,” the Judge said in the order.

“The total compensation awarded comes out to be Rs. 25,00,735, including interim award (date of interim award is 04.07.2015) along with simple interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum from the date of filing the petition i.e. 27.10.2014 till the date of actual deposit of the said amount, in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents,’’ the Judge further said.

The petition was filed jointly by victim’s wife, mother, three dependent children