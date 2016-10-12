The Urban Development Ministry has approved projects worth Rs.114 crore that aim to improve infrastructure facilities at different heritage sites in the country.

From a heritage walk at Varanasi to revival of Warangal Fort and a facelift for Dwarakadheesh Temple, the projects approved under the Heritage Infrastructure Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) will help improve facilities around core heritage sites in Varanasi, Amritsar, Dwaraka, Puri and Warangal.

UD Minister M.Venkaiah Naidu has directed the officials of the Ministry and the State governments to ensure implementation of approved projects by March next year. An inter-ministerial HRIDAY National Empowered Committee chaired by Secretary (UD) Rajiv Gauba has cleared the Detailed Project Reports of these five cities.

Heritage walk

Varanasi will get an investment of Rs.13.25 crore, which would include projects like developing a heritage walk around Kabir Chaura and Piplani Katra and developing required infrastructure at 86 historical sites scattered across the city.

Kabir Chaura is known as the home of renowned musicians like Kishan Maharaj, Gop Krishan, Samta Prasad and Rajan and Sajan Mishra brothers.

For Amritsar, nine heritage infrastructure related projects have been approved for implementation with an investment of Rs.57 crore. These include development of 21 major roads leading to the Golden Temple to address congestion, improving Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, revitalisation of historical 40 ‘Khoo’ (Wells), improving connectivity, street and landscape at Gol Bagh and providing a mobility corridor along outer and inner circular roads. An environmental park will also be developed, apart from development of public plaza along southern edge of Rambagh Garden.

The Fort of Warangal in Telangana will be revived and developed with an investment of Rs.15.30 crore. Access routes, pathways and entry points will be developed and water bodies would be revived by setting up of a sewage treatment plant. The project would also undertake development of public amenities at North Gate and Srungarapu Bavi (well), landscaping along access routes and illumination of North Gate, access routes and other areas.

In Puri, five projects with an investment of about Rs.17 crore will be undertaken for revitalisation of different heritage zones. These include landscape development and retrofitting of building facades of Shri Jagannath Ballabh Temple, improvements at Bada Odiya Matha and Ganga Mata Matha, landscape development along the River Front of Athanarla and revival of seven Jagagharas and Ponds. There are 60 Jagagharas and Akharas in Puri, which are over 400 year old and were centres of learning music and martial arts.

The Dwarakadhish Temple Square in Dwaraka, Gujarat will be developed at a cost of Rs.2.75 crore by providing pedestrian pathway, surface improvement of roads, adding green elements, street furniture, lighting, signages, dustbins, space for vendors etc. The main Processional Street (Darshan Path) will be improved with Rs.7.25 crore.

The HRIDAY is a Central scheme for which Central assistance of Rs.500 crore has been provisioned till March 2017.