Rohini woman ‘gang-raped, robbed’ in field

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men who also robbed her of valuables when she had gone to relieve herself in a field in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy on Thursday.

The police said they have registered a case but the accused have not been identified so far.

According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received on Thursday morning about a woman lying almost naked in the fields of a village in Shahbad Dairy.

Beaten up by three men

“The victim had gone to the field around 5 a.m. to relieve herself and was robbed of her earrings and other valuables. She was visibly beaten up and was taken for medical examination. Later during the day, she told the police that she was sexually assault as well,” the officer said.

The police said the woman does not remember clearly but she said that there were three men who robbed her and assaulted her. “Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376D, 392, 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the officer.