Rohini ashram: CBI registers three cases

Pursuant to a Delhi High Court directive, the CBI on Wednesday registered three cases regarding alleged illegal confinement of girls and women, and rape at an ashram of accused Virendra Dev Dixit in Rohini.

The CBI has set up a three-member SIT, headed by a Superintendent-level officer, to probe the allegations. “The CBI has taken over probe into the three FIRs registered by the Delhi Police at Vijay Vihar police station,” said a CBI official.

Two cases are against Mr. Dixit for alleged rape and criminal intimidation, while one is against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing the work of a High Court-appointed committee which went to the ashram on December 19 last year.

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the allegations, the High Court had asked the CBI chief to immediately constitute an SIT to take over of the cases.