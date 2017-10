more-in

A gang of robbers stole a Corporation Bank ATM containing ₹31 lakh after an alleged unsuccessful bid to steal cash on Friday morning in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla.

The police said there was no security guard present at the ATM booth at the time of the incident.

Since the robbers managed to tamper with the CCTV camera, the police are unsure about the number of persons involved in the robbery or how they transported the machine.