: A Canter truck loaded with 1,000 iPhones worth Rs. 2.25 crore was allegedly intercepted and looted by five men in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday. Two of the accused persons have been arrested.

The driver of the vehicle, Kalam Singh, was transporting the phones from Okhla to Dwarka when he was stopped near the Rajokri flyover.

Driver injured

The robbers then allegedly attacked him with a knife, and took him to an unknown location.

“The men cleaned the vehicle of the iPhones, and dropped the driver on the underpass of Dwarka Link Road,” said Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP (South), on Thursday.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, the police launched an investigation. They checked the CCTV footages of three routes that could have been taken by the robbers. The Canter truck, however, was traced only on one route.

Insider’s job?

The police then shifted their focus to the employees of the firm that had provided the Canter truck.

Investigators soon learnt that two drivers— Bhola and Pradeep — had quit their jobs with the firm two days before the crime. Further probe revealed that on the day of the crime, the duo had taken the same route that the victim had taken.

Acting on a tip-off, the police, however, arrested one of the accused, Mehtab Alam, from south Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Wednesday. Mehtab went on to reveal the location of his associate, Arman, resulting in his arrest too.

According to the police, Bhola and Pradeep are the masterminds of the crime. Efforts are on to nab them and one remaining accused.

The police have recovered 900 iPhones, all 5S models, from Bengali Basti in Rangpuri.

The Eeco van used by the robbers to make away with the goods has also been recovered.