In an apparent case of road rage, two businessman brothers and their friends were beaten up and their car damaged by three youth, including a movie actor, in Anand Vihar area on Tuesday, said police.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday when brothers Tarun and Anuj Tyagi were returning with their friends Aditya Mehrotra and Shashank after partying at Green Vihar. As they reached gate number 2 of Ram Vihar, Tarun (28) stopped his car and waited for Aditya and Shashank, who were in another car. Meanwhile, another car arrived and honked to make Tarun move his car. When he didn’t move, Sunny Anand came out of the car and argued with Tarun. Sunny’s brother Abhishek and Tarun’s brother Anuj also got involved. Some more youth arrived including Tarun’s friend Aditya. The trio — Tarun, Anuj and Aditya — were allegedly thrashed by the rival group with cricket bats, police said. A case has been registered and the accused Sunny has been arrested. Raids are on to nab Sunny’s brother Abhishek and others. Abhishek played lead role in 2012 movie Chakradhaar, the officer said. — PTI