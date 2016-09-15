Doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have threatened to go on strike after an attendant of one of the patients allegedly assaulted a female doctor on Wednesday evening.

As the city grapples with dengue and chikungunya outbreak, the strike, if observed, could trigger a major crisis as RML is a prominent government-run hospital in the Capital.

In her complaint to the Medical Superintendent, the victim said the attendant suddenly got aggressive and started using foul language.

“When asked to wait, he gathered some people and started using foul language. They became physically abusive and I sustained a cut on my finger,” said the doctor.

No case had been registered till 11 p.m., but the police had been informed and the accused had been detained. “Our officers are there. We are awaiting a written complaint,” said DCP (New Delhi) Jatin Narwal.