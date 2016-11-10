A day after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in connection with a rape case of a minor girl, RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav on Wednesday surrendered before a court in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

He surrendered in the court of the Additional District Judge (ADJ-1) Shashibhushan Prasad Singh.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday cancelled the RJD MLA’s bail granted by the Patna High Court, vide an order, dated September 30. Mr. Yadav, an MLA from the Nawada Assembly constituency, was suspended by the RJD after he was booked in the rape case of a minor girl at his residence in Biharsharif town on February six.

After evading arrest for a month, the MLA had surrendered before a local court in March following confiscation of some of his properties at various places by the police to force him to submit himself before the law in the case. PTI