If you are planning to travel by the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line for a return journey, be prepared to queue up twice to buy tokens or get yourself a travel card.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has stopped selling return journey tokens on the Airport Express Line from October 1.

According to a DMRC spokesperson, the decision to stop issuing return journey tokens was taken as the number of these tokens being sold were falling and some passengers were not returning for the second leg of the journey and keeping the token with them. As the production of the tokens costs much more than their travel value, it was leading to a loss for DMRC. The Airport Express Line was the only route in the metro network where return tokens were also sold.

The metro spokesperson, however, said that it has started 10 trip travel card from October 1, which can be a good replacement for the return journey tokens.

The limited-trip travel card is aimed at facilitating those commuters who would like to avail limited travel trips. Such passengers can avail a maximum of 10 trips using this card to travel on the Airport Express Line. The validity of the 10 Trip Card will be for 15 days and the facility will be applicable on trial for three months.

This card is in addition to the already available 30 trips and 45 trips travel card on the Express Line and used mostly by its regular commuters. Both these trip cards come with a validity of 30 days.

Trip Cards of Airport Express Line also provide cheaper travel to commuters, in the range of 10 per cent to 55 per cent, depending on the number of stations travelled vis a vis those who use single journey token for their travel.

The rate of the 10 trip card varies from Rs.150 (Shivaji Stadium-New Delhi) to Rs. 540 (Dwarka Sector 21-New Delhi), depending on the distance travelled.