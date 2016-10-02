Retired pilot ‘shoots self’

‘Victim was suffering from depression, had fight with kin before suicide’

: A retired pilot with a private airline allegedly shot himself to death at his residence in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Saturday.

The police said the deceased, Anand Kumar Singh, was suffering from a prolonged illness and had undergone a liver transplant around six months ago.

“He was suffering from depression, and had temper issues,” said a senior police officer.

Mr. Singh worked as a pilot with a leading private airlines company until about six years ago. “His health issues had forced him to take voluntary retirement from service,” the officer said.

The deceased lived with his wife and younger daughter in Mavilla Apartments in Phase I, Mayur Vihar. His older daughter lives in Germany.

Mr. Singh’s wife and younger daughter had returned to Delhi from Germany early on Saturday after being there for one-and-a-half-months.

The police said the family got into an argument soon after the women returned home. The spat was over Mr. Singh’s displeasure over his family staying in Germany despite his poor health. This, however, is yet to be collaborated.

Out of control

Things took an ugly turn around 4 p.m. when Mr. Singh allegedly pulled out his licensed 0.32 bore pistol, and began loading bullets into it. This forced the women to run out of the flat and call out for help. Within seconds, however, they heard a gunshot.

It later emerged that the deceased had first tried to shoot himself in the chest, but the bullet had hit the wall behind.

The deceased then shot himself in his temple. By the time neighbours could enter the house with Singh’s family, he was dead.

The police were subsequently informed, and the victim rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The pistol used in the alleged suicide has been sent for examination. The police have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident.