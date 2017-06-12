Resurfacing of city’s roads finally gets under way

more-in

Abandoned for half a decade and delayed further due to technical constraints for two consecutive years, resurfacing of the Capital's road network is finally under way.

Being undertaken by several government agencies, at the forefront of which is the Public Works Department (PWD) which presides over 1,260 kilometres of the network, the successful completion of ongoing resurfacing of arterial stretches in Delhi by a tight deadline expiring soon, however, is a challenge to say the least.

Hot bitumen mix

“The road network in Delhi was last relaid prior to the Commonwealth Games in 2010; there have been consistent efforts to take it up over the last two years but these were unsuccessful due to a paucity of operational hot bitumen mix plants located in the national capital region (NCR),” said a senior government official.

“Deemed polluting units, many such plants either shut shop or expressed their inability to deliver on the sheer magnitude of hot bitumen mix required for the relaying of roads. Fortunately, the situation has improved markedly over the past few months,” the official further said. According to a senior PWD official, resurfacing has been completed at over 25 prominent stretches in south and central Delhi so far.

It is under progress on around 20 others in the vicinity and an equal number in other parts of the Capital.

According to a source, many stretches in dire need of repair and resurfacing are under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) where similar work is being executed.