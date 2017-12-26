Restrictions on equines in west Delhi after detection of disease

Seven of 13 samples taken from the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Raja Garden tested positive. | Photo Credit: Monica Tiwari

Horses, mules and donkeys will not be allowed to enter or exit west Delhi for three months and those already in the district will have to be tested after samples taken from equines at an animal shelter in the area were found positive for the fatal glanders disease.

Affects humans too

According to a notification issued by the Director of the Animal Husbandry unit of the Development Department on December 21, West Delhi district has been declared a “controlled area” for glanders, a disease that affects equines and humans.

The “to and fro movement” of equines from West district is restricted for three months.

The notification said seven out of 13 samples taken from the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Raja Garden had tested positive for glanders in tests conducted by the National Research Centre on Equines in Hisar.

The affected animals have since been put down.

An official said that the centre had contacted the Animal Husbandry Unit after finding symptoms of glanders in some of the rescued horses and donkeys about a month ago.