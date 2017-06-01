Delhi

Remove hospital MS, CM urges L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal seeking removal of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital medical superintendent (MS) over alleged deficiencies at the facility.

He also wrote about the lack of medicines and facilities to conduct diagnostic tests in the city government-run hospital at Mangolpuri. He had paid a surprise visit to the hospital last Thursday. The patients had allegedly complained about being asked to get tests, including routine ones, done outside.

