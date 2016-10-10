Praying for her husband’s release from “illegal custody” in an FIR of bailable offences, Sunita Kataria, the wife of RTI activist Omparkash Kataria has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed apprehension that her husband was being harassed at the behest of former Haryana Minister Sukhbir Kataria.

Mr. Omparkash Kataria, the general secretary of the Matdata Jagrukta Manch, an organisation working for electoral reforms, was instrumental in unearthing a fake votes scam. It is alleged that over 32,000 bogus votes were created by the former Haryana Minister.

“I am a law-abiding citizen. The present case involves a woman advocate and Mr. Omparkash Kataria. I am in no way connected to it. Mr. Omparkash Kataria has been filing a false case of bogus voters against me with ulterior motives since 2011. We are committed to fighting it in court,” Mr. Sukhbir Kataria told The Hindu .

In her petition, Ms. Kataria pleaded that while crusading against the creation of fake votes, her husband got over 33 FIRs filed against the former Minister and other co-accused. She further claimed that on the basis of her husband’s complaints, various magistrates/trial court summoned Mr. Sukhbir Kataria and the others accused in connection with 27 cases.

Mr. Omparkash Kataria had gone to a local court on October 6 to attend a case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant provisions of the People’s Representation Act, in which he was a complainant. In this particular case, advocate Meenakshi Kataria and her family are co-accused along with Mr. Sukhbir Kataria. After the hearing in the case was over, the advocate allegedly started slapping and abusing the activist, a witness against her and her brother, just outside the courtroom.

“Sexual harassment”

“Mr. Omparkash Kataria rushed to court no 2 for help and apprised the presiding judge about the attack on him. After hearing his plight, the judge called the Police Control Room and instructed the police to grant him adequate protection. Accordingly, he was escorted to the police station for recording his statement. However, he was later arrested on the basis of an FIR registered at the city police station on charges of sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation on a complaint by the advocate. The next hearing on his bail plea is on Monday,” said advocate Pardeep Rapria, who is representing Ms. Sunita Kataria in the High Court. Besides the activist, two more of his associates were arrested on similar charges and sent to jail.

Mr. Rapria said it is a bailable offence and his client is being harassed by the former Minister and his associates in connivance with the police.

“Even if the allegations in the FIR are accepted as gospel truth, no non-bailable offence is made out against the petitioner’s husband. As the allegations in the FIR were of bailable offences, the petitioner and the other residents of the locality requested the police to release him on bail,” said Mr. Rapria.

The activist’s wife has also sought a compensation of Rs.5 lakh for her husband’s illegal custody. The matter will be mentioned on Monday before the Vacation Bench.