Stressing the urgency to control pollution in the Capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma to call a meeting with all authorities concerned and file a status report by Friday.

“The court has asked us to file a report. It has asked the Delhi government to hold a meeting today [on Thursday] under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The court has asked us to take preventive measures to curb the pollution,” said Advocate Puja Kalra (North and South Municipal corporation of Delhi).

Delhiites have been braving high levels of particulate matter (PM) — both 2.5 micrometers and 10 micrometers — since the last three days. Composed of dust, dirt, smoke, chemicals, the deadly combination enters the blood stream through the lungs and can cause cancer.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), PM 10 levels reached a record mark of 500 on Wednesday, which is way above the safe level. The city witnessed low visibility and smog throughout Wednesday evening and night, which has been attributed to drop in wind speed and rise in humidity. Such severe pollution can cause breathing problems, and lung and heart diseases, among other ailments.