The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) headquarters in south Delhi is likely to witness a massive protest by registrants of its 1981 Rohini residential plot scheme on Thursday.

The DDA had allotted several residential plots in 1981 but has been unable to provide plots to a large number of the registrants citing paucity of land.

The registrants are now planning a massive protest outside the authority’s headquarters Vikas Sadan on Thursday.

“Deadline of July 31, 2016, given by the Supreme Court to allot and handover fully developed plots to remaining scheme registrants is over. Now the DDA has submitted an affidavit, dated July 19, 2016, that it has failed to do any development of about 14,000 plots, which were supposed to be handed over to remaining scheme registrants by July 31, 2016, definitely,” said Rahul Gupta, who has been spearheading the protests against the DDA.

Mr. Gupta said that the DDA has submitted in the court that due to land dispute with land owners of Barwala villager, plots to all remaining scheme registrants are not possible in the next five to six years.

Mr. Gupta added that while the DDA has claimed that development of about 11,000 plots has been completed and handed over to allottees, the allottees have now been issued show-cause notices, demanding already submitted papers again.

“The Rohini registrants have been cheated by the DDA for the last 35 years,” Mr. Gupta said.