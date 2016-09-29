For hundreds of years, women did not have access to education. Today, women are achieving success in every field after completing their education. Imagine, how much we have lost out on by not educating every girl child for so many years, said Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

The Minister was speaking at a function at Jamia Millia Islamia after inaugurating a five-storey girls hostel “Begum Hazrat Mahal” that can accommodate 400 students.

This was Mr. Javadekar’s first visit to a central university in the city after taking charge of the HRD ministry. The Minister spoke about women’s empowerment and laid emphasising on the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti padhao’ campaign.

Message of unity

The Minister said that about 100 years ago it was impossible for girls to get an education and lauded the founders of Jamia Millia Islamia for having a “vision 2020” in 1920 that is bearing fruits now.

Mr. Javadekar said the new hostel will give peace of mind to parents, and also provide a conducive environment where students from diverse backgrounds can learn from each other and live together.

Emphasising the need to make university education more research-oriented, which in turn will boost the country’s economy, the Minster said that the government is promoting greater industry-academia linkage and encouraging start-ups from hostel rooms to tap the “young energy and ideas of the youth”.