Rape victim’s pregnancy termination plea in HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the AIIMS to produce before it the medical opinion rendered by its doctors on a plea by a minor, who is a rape victim, seeking to medically terminate her pregnancy.

The HC order came on a petition of the father of the 14-year-old pleading that his daughter wanted to terminate her pregnancy.

Plea by victim’s father

While the accused in the case was taken into custody on November 27, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had sought advice from the AIIMS if the medical procedure was safe.

The father, in his petition, claimed that the AIIMS has refused to carry out the procedure to terminate the pregnancy. He said the opinion of the AIIMS doctors was not given to him.

Noting the contention of the father, a Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice P. S. Teji ordered AIIMS to produce the medical opinion of its doctors by Tuesday.

The girl was recovered from Narora village in Bulandsher district, UP.

She was sent to Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre after she refused to go with her parents. Later, the girl went back to her parents and expressed her desire to undergo medical procedure to terminate her pregnancy.