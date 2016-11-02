Rajasthan has sought Central status for the proposed water project on the Chambal river and its subsidiary, Parwan, in view of the pressure irrigation technique adopted in it for increasing the irrigated area at an additional cost.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who met Union Water Resources and River Development Minister Uma Bharti in New Delhi recently, said the Centre should contribute its share in Rs.7,848-crore project and give permission to the State government to start work on it.

Ms. Raje also requested for early clearance by the Central Water Commission for the Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project for rejuvenation of 183 irrigation sub-projects in 25 districts of the State. The scheme's estimated project cost is Rs.3,461 crore.

According to the official sources here, the Chief Minister demanded appointment of a full-time member from Rajasthan in the Bhakra Beas Management Board in order to facilitate the supply of the State's full share in the Sutlej-Beas and Ravi river waters.