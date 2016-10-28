The Rajasthan police on Thursday registered a first information report against the makers of Bollywood film Dirty Politics on a complaint alleging that its poster featured a scantily-dressed actress Mallika Sherawat sitting in front of the State Assembly building.

The Hindi movie had created a storm when it was released in March last year, with the MLAs, cutting across party lines, coming together with the demand for a ban on it. The lawmakers had claimed that the poster showing the Assembly building behind Ms. Sherawat was not only bad in taste but also violated the dignity of the House.

Dirty Politics , directed by K.C. Bokadia, is said to be based on the infamous murder of auxiliary nurse Bhanwari Devi in 2011, for which former Minister Mahipal Maderna and former MLA Malkhan Singh – both from Congress – are facing trial.

The CBI, which investigated the case, claimed in the charge-sheet filed in the court that Bhanwari Devi was murdered because she had video recordings of the two powerful Congress politicians in compromising position.

In his complaint lodged at Jyoti Nagar police station here, Tourism Department's Director Ashutosh A.T. Pednekar stated that the film’s producer and director had not obtained prior permission for printing the State Assembly's picture on its promotion poster and CD cover.