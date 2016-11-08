Rajasthan had a “negligible role” in the alarming air pollution level in Delhi, as the State government was continuously taking all possible measures to check environmental impurities and promoting eco-friendly practices, State Environment Minister Raj Kumar Rinwa said on Monday.

Addressing a meeting of Environment Ministers from five States convened by Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment Anil Madhav Dave in New Delhi, Mr. Rinwa said the Rajasthan government had taken strict action to stop toxic fumes from brick kilns and expedited a proposal to use gas in the industrial units functioning from Neemrana industrial area situated in the National Capital Region.

The Minister suggested heavy tree plantation in the NCR to resolve the issue of deterioration of environment, while pointing out that the juliflora trees planted on the roadsides should be replaced with oxygen giving and fruit-bearing trees.

State Environment Secretary Rajesh Kumar Grover, who also attended a meeting convened by the Union Environment Secretary on the pollution issue last week, told The Hindu here that Rajasthan had not made any contribution to Delhi's pollution by crop stubble burning.

The State government had already banned stubble burning in August last year and only two such cases were reported from Alwar and Bharatpur districts in this year's crop season, as against hundreds of instances in Punjab and Haryana, said Mr. Grover.

“The wind direction during the last week was also not such that it could carry the plumes of smoke from Rajasthan to Delhi. In fact, no wind was blowing in the NCR,” said Mr. Grover.