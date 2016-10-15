The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Working Committee has accused the BJP government in the State of having failed on all fronts and neglecting the people's problems. The State government was more concerned about the issues of palaces, it said in a reference to the recent dispute of Raj Mahal Palace with the Jaipur Development Authority.

Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot told reporters in Bikaner on Fridaythat his party had already started preparations for the 2018 State Assembly elections, while connecting with the people who were waiting for the polls to vote the BJP out of power.

“No rift”

“It is most unfortunate that the government is busy solving the problems of the palaces instead of focusing on the problems of common people, such as paucity of water and electricity and price rise,” said Mr. Pilot. He denied that there was any rift within the party, leading to absence of senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and P.C. Joshi from the Working Committee's meeting.

Mr. Gehlot had informed the Working Committee that he would not attend the meeting in Bikaner because of a wedding ceremony in a close friend's family. The meeting on Thursday was presided over by AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Gurudas Kamat.

In a nine-point resolution adopted at the meeting, the Working Committee registered its protest against the recent revision in power tariff, school textbooks being revised with an ideological slant, government's failure to pay compensation for loss of crops and shortage of water and electricity.

Mr. Kamat said approaching the party's leadership in Delhi for ticket for the Assembly elections would be treated as disqualification for candidates.