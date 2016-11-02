The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress on Tuesday flayed the BJP government's failure to get significant financial investments into the State, as depicted in the decline of the State's ranking in the “Ease of Doing Business” published by the Union government's Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot said Rajasthan had slipped down from sixth rank last year to eighth rank this year as a result of “corruption, red-tape and poor law and order situation” rampant in the State.

“The Resurgent Rajasthan Summit held recently and a series of road shows organised at different places at exorbitant costs have failed to convince the potential investors about a favourable business environment here,” Mr. Pilot said in statement issued here.

It was quite natural for investors to look the other way when there was no control on crimes in the State and scams in every department were coming to light regularly, said Mr. Pilot.

However, Industries Minister Gajendra Singh said in a separate statement that the State had taken the lead in introducing and implementing business reforms and worked hard to “strengthen the investor environment”. “Our implementation score has increased by over 30 per cent in the last year and four of our reform activities have been recognised as national best practices,” he said.