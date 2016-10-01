After a sharp increase in the diseases such as dengue fever, chikungunya and malaria, the Rajasthan government's Health Department has appointed rapid response teams to deal with the situation. While no death has been reported due to chikungunya, other seasonal diseases have claimed 63 lives since January in the State.

State Medical and Health Minister Rajendra Rathore has directed the officials in the government hospitals to stock sufficient quantity of medicines and asked the District Medical Officers to regularly visit all heath care centres in order to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff.

The rapid response teams will be sent to the areas where the spread of diseases is reported. They will take prompt and effective steps to prevent the spread of diseases and provide treatment to patients.

Mr. Rathore, who also made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Friday, said the district-level control rooms were functioning round the clock to monitor the situation, while additional counters had been opened in the government hospitals to treat those coming to the out patient department (OPD).

Jaipur district has reported the maximum number of chikungunya positive cases at 568, followed by 35 in Alwar and 19 in Kota. The highest number of dengue fever cases have been reported from Bharatpur at 229, followed by 223 in Jaipur and 210 in Kota.