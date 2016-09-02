Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing down the mercury to three notches below normal even as the traffic and water-logging situation improved towards the evening.

The Safdarjung observatory, which had recorded 63.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m., recorded 5.9 mm rainfall during the day while the reading at Palam observatory was 18.9 mm. “The maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a MeT official said. The incessant rain contributed to high humidity levels, which oscillated between 97% and 78%.

Commuters faced a tough time in the morning rush hour. Traffic snarls were also witnessed on roads leading to Gurgaon and the airport. Heavy rain affected flight operations too.

According to the MeT department, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain are expected on Friday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was expected to be around 33 degrees and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the city received the season’s highest rainfall, with the maximum temperature settling at 30.4 degrees Celsius. — PTI