The senior citizen’s valuables were stolen while travelling in AC first class

The Railways has been directed by the Delhi State Commission to pay a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to a senior citizen, whose valuables, including gold jewellery, were stolen while she was travelling to Bengaluru to attend a wedding in January 2014.

The State Commission found the Railways, the erring party since the bolt of the AC first class coach she was travelling in broken and the coach attendant not on duty throughout to stop random people from boarding the train.

Types of services

“A person travelling in AC first class cannot be given the same treatment given to an occupant of an unreserved compartment, where anyone can board and deboard,” the State Commission said.

Holding the Railways guilty of negligence, the Commission ordered it to “pay Rs. 2 lakh for the value of the stolen valuables and jewellery with interest of 12 per cent per annum from the date of theft till the date of payment. It is further directed to pay Rs. 2 lakh towards compensation for harassment, mental agony and torture suffered by the complainant. The order shall be complied with within two months.”

Major loss

In the instant case, the complainant, a resident of Hauz Khas Enclave, was travelling on Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Bengaluru in AC first class.

Her valuables, including jewellery, i-Phone and money, were found missing from her cabin when she returned from a visit to the restroom.

Duties specified

The Commission took note of the railway guide which contains list of duties of coach attendant and specifies that “he has to ensure that end doors of the vestibule train are kept locked during the journey to prevent outsiders from entering the coach...One of the duties of attendant is to look after safety of the luggage in railway coaches.”

Relying on a judgment of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which noted that the duty of TTE attached to IInd class sleeper coach included duty to ensure “doors of the coach” kept latched when train is on the move and open them up for passengers as and when required to ensure that the end doors of vestibule train are kept locked, prevent intruders entering the coach to remain vigilant, particularly during night and ensure that the intruders, beggars, hawkers and unauthorised persons do not enter the coach, the State Commission in the instant case observed, “These duties must be more stringent for TTE attached to Ist class AC compartment”.