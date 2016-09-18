In order to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season, Northern Railway is going flag off five pairs of ‘festival special’ trains from next month.

The ‘festival special’ trains include Delhi Cantt-Ajmer-Delhi Cantt tri-weekly “Super Fast” (38 trips), Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner Weekly Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla (six days a week) “Super Fast”, Malda Town-Haridwar-Malda Town Weekly Express and Yasvantpur- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Yasvantpur weekly suvidha superfast special train. The five special trains will make a total of 192 trips during the festive season.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. tri-weekly “super fast” special train will depart from Ajmer at 05.45 a.m. to reach Delhi Cantt. at 11.05 a.m. the same day while in the return direction, the train will depart from Delhi Cantt. at 4.25 p.m. The train will have one AC Chair Car and ten Chair Car accommodations.

The Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner weekly express special train with one AC II tier, four AC III tier and eight sleeper class and six general class accommodation will also halt at Delhi Junction and Delhi Shahdara station.

The Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla “Super Fast” express special train will depart from Jaipur at 7.55 a.m. to reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 1.20 p.m. the same day while in the return direction, the train will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 2.30 p.m.

The train will have three AC Chair Car, four Chair Car and two general class coaches.

The Yasvantpur- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Yasvantpur Weekly Suvidha Superfast Special train with AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class and General Class coaches will also halt at the New Delhi railway station.

