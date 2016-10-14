Rail Museum all set for a revamp

Promises to offer new attractions, including light and sound show, restaurant and vintage hotel

The nearly 40-year-old National Rail Museum in Delhi, a favourite with both train fans and youngsters, is going for a revamp and promises to offer many new attractions, including a light and sound show, a swanky restaurant and a vintage hotel.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been roped in to manage and operate ‘The Rails’, a newly constructed restaurant at the museum, which has been designed to attract visitors and tourists with an array of sumptuous cuisines, an IRCTC spokesperson said.

“The restaurant, which is to be made operational soon, has a replica of the Central Dome portion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai, which is a UNESCO World Heritage building,” he said.

“The elegant eatery is part of the Railway Ministry’s plan to develop the rail museum as a prominent evening tourist destination in the national capital,” he said.

“Plans are also afoot to develop some other facilities at the museum, including light and sound show and vintage hotels on ‘Palace on Wheel’ coaches.”

A prominent feature of the restaurant is the depiction of formation of Indian Railways through unification of a large number of independent rail companies. It also possesses a unique ‘serving train’, which was recently showcased in a Bollywood film, he said.

“We have received a directive from the Railway Ministry to operate the restaurant,” said IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director A.K Manocha.

“IRCTC, which has forayed into hospitality and tourism segment in a significant way, is known for its credibility and brand recall value. We will be delighted to manage and operate the new restaurant at the National Railway Museum, a landmark in the Capital,” Mr. Manocha said.

“The restaurant, with a-la-carte dining options for the upmarket segment, has the potential to generate revenues for the railways as tourists and visitors will find it an attractive place for having food and also for relaxing during their visit to the rail museum,” he said.

The museum has a footfall of about 2,000 on weekdays and 5,000 on weekends and holidays. With the likelihood of installation of light and sound show and operating existing fountain and indoor gallery during evening hours, ‘The Rails’ can play a major role in repositioning the National Rail Museum as a prominent evening destination in the tourist landscape of Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Opened to the public on February 1, 1977, the National Rail Museum has a collection of over 100 real-size exhibits of Indian Railways.

Static and working models, signalling equipment, antique furniture, historical photographs and related literature are also displayed in the museum.

