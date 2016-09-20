The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering renaming of Race Course Road as 'Ekatma Marg'. Once changed, the address of Prime Minister's residence, which is also on the same road, would become '7 Ekatma Road' from '7 Race Course Road'.

The proposal to rename the road was moved on Thursday by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi in a meeting, which was not attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who usually chairs the NDMC meetings.

"The nation is celebrating the birth centenary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay this year [September 25. To take the philosophy of Ekatma in the mind of public at large... the name 'Ekatma Road' would remind every Prime Minister about the last person of the society throughout his life," she said in the proposal.

However, the proposal doesn’t mention anything about renaming a metro station on the road that goes by the same ‘Race Course’ name..

Mocking the proposal and taking a jibe at the BJP and Prime Minister, Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra tweeted, "it's official now...7 RCR mein ek aatma rehti hai [a spirit lives in 7 RCR, PM's residence]"