right way forward:The exercise will see relaying of several crucial stretches and transit points across Delhi.— File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Aims to pre-empt issues ahead of next monsoon

: The Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday commenced a city-wide road renovation exercise which aims at pre-empting waterlogging and traffic congestion complaints well before monsoon arrives next year.

Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, the exercise will see the relaying of several crucial stretches and transit points. “We will cover areas from where significant waterlogging and congestion complaints were generated this year. We intend to complete the repair work by March next year,” said a senior government official.

According to the PWD, peak monsoon showers this July triggered over 1,248 waterlogging complaints and 1,184 road-related complaints. In August, the numbers were 576 and 1,305, respectively.

These, the official said, were most prominently generated from areas such as Ring Road, Defence Colony, South Extension, Nehru Place, Sarai Kale Khan and the Okhla junction, making commuting through points such as Tilak Nagar, Mangolpuri, Daulatpur, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Hauz Khas, Aurobindo Marg, Karampura, IGNOU Road, Karol Bagh, Khajuri Khas and Sarita Vihar Apollo a nightmare for commuters.

The government will also rope in experts to ensure that engineering faults are corrected and potholes are dealt with in “as permanent a manner as possible by next year”, the official said.