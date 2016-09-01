Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Capital’s “unplanned drainage system” for massive waterlogging on city roads even Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that bureaucrats handpicked by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung were neither attending meetings nor listening to the Ministers.

“Delhi’s sewerage system has not been designed for heavy rains and that roads are waterlogged whenever the capital witnesses heavy rains,” Mr. Jain said.

The government, in a statement, said the PWD had put in service 825 water lifting pumps on various roads.

As part of preparedness, the PWD claimed, it deployed 296 portable pumps besides the permanent installation of 529 pumps along with 1,078 workmen, and 178 fully equipped maintenance vans with the required material, tools and plants at the strategic locations all over Delhi to deal with the situation.

BJP blames CM, Jal Board

Meanwhile, State Bharatiya Janata Party president Satish Upadhyay attempted to corner Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on water-logging and the resulting traffic congestion on Wednesday.

Mr. Upadhyay held the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) “fully responsible for the pathetic condition of Delhi” after the rain.

“It is regrettable that whenever Delhi faces any crisis the Chief Minister vanishes from the scene, be it the strike by the sanitation workers last year, scarcity of water in May or the continuous water-logging problem this year,” he said.

Terming Mr. Kejriwal “a strange Chief Minister”, the BJP leader said that “he finds time for vipasana , sometimes for political upasana or worship whenever Delhi faces any crisis and its citizens feel helpless”.

Mr. Upadhyay added that the situation on Wednesday was an evidence of “gross negligence”.

“It is regrettable that the DJB has not learnt anything from previous experiences and as a result Delhi was under water just after the heavy rain today. The situation was worst near the flyovers and underpasses and it was due to the negligence of the engineers and employees operating the water pumps of the DJB,” Mr. Upadhyay said.