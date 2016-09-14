On public demand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is considering providing a vehicle-cum-pedestrian subway at Jagatpur crossing between Wazirabad and Burari, which will be part of the signal-free Outer Ring Road project between Vikaspuri and Wazirabad.

The residents of the areas adjoining the signal-free corridor between Wazirabad and Burari had made a series of representations to the government and the PWD highlighting the need for a subway after the current passage is closed.

Long route

They said that in case the current passage is closed, residents of Jagatpur would have to use the U-turn before the Burari flyover, which is 5.4 kms away.

Atul Kumar, secretary of the Guru Hanuma Society of India, made a request to the government following which the issue was considered by the PWD.

Mr. Kumar said that most of the traffic in the area comprised of cycles, rickshaws or pedestrians and covering 5.4 km would be a big hassle and if such traffic enters the main corridor, the entire purpose of a signal-free corridors would be defeated.

“We have received such a request. We have to get a study done first. We are considering it,” said Manoj Kumar, Executive Engineer of the PWD.

Another PWD official said the agency was considering building a subway.

Busy stretch

The stretch between Wazirabad and Burari has Gopal Pur and Gandhi Vihar on one side and Wazirabad village, Burari and Jagatpur village on the other.

The stretch allows two-way traffic towards Mukarba Chowk and Kashmere Gate, ISBT.

At present, there is a cut/signal between Gopalpur and Wazirabad, which allows residents of both sides to directly join traffic going either way. As of now, the cut is closed due to the signal-free project, but a temporary cut has been provided.

Locals fear that once this cut is closed after the completion of the corridor, people will have to cover the extra distance to go towards Mukarba Chowk or Kashmere Gate.