Punjab has sought additional paramilitary forces in the wake of high alert following inputs that terror groups from Pakistan may try to infiltrate and carry out attacks in the State.

“We have made a request for additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the State,” Punjab DGP (Law and Order) H. S. Dhillon on Tuesday said without elaborating.

The development comes at a time when Punjab has heightened vigil following Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

People living near villages within the radius of 10 km of the Indo-Pak border were asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

Punjab shares 553-km border with Pakistan. It has six districts , Pathankot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran, which lie close to the International Border. On Monday, BSF personnel had opened fire after spotting suspicious movement along the International Border on the Chakkri Border Out Post (BOP) in Gurdaspur. PTI

