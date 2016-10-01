Punjab has doubled its power generation in the last nine years with the State now producing 12,392 MW, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday.

“When the SAD-BJP alliance government assumed reins of the State nine years back, the power generation capacity stood at 6,201 MW which increased by leaps and bounds under the present government to stand at 12392 MW today, an increase of 99.84 per cent,” he said.

The average demand of Punjab is between 9000 MW to 11,500 MW, but it generates 37.69 per cent surplus, he claimed.

The Deputy CM claimed the Congress government had spent Rs 4,937 crore on power generation and Rs 2,544 crore on developing a power supply network from 2002-2007.

Whereas, the SAD-BJP government, between 2007-15, has spend Rs 30,000 crore on increasing power generation, while Rs 12,309 crore was spent on developing a supply network, he added.

“Punjab has the largest rooftop solar plant at Beas and only yesterday (Thursday) the largest single location 31.5 MW solar power plant was inaugurated Mirpur Kalan village,” he said, adding the state by 2017 will produce 500 MW from solar power, compared to the current 470 MW.-PTI