Giant effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran went up in flames as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday joined the nation in celebrating Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil.

At many places, including Amritsar and Ludhiana, effigies symbolising terrorism and Pakistan were also burnt.

Effigies of Pakistan with pictures of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed went up in flames at many places alongside Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad.

With police keeping a hawk-eye vigil, the festivities passed off peacefully in different parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.-PTI