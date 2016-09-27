: One of the five Honda workers who have been on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since September 19, 2016, fell unconscious on Monday. Vipin Kumar, 32, who had joined Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) at its Tapukara plant in 2011, and had been sacked along with 101 other permanent workers in February this year, fainted around 11 a.m. on Monday. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in a police ambulance.

According to the workers, both the doctors at the hospital as well as the police pressured Mr. Kumar to quit his hunger strike. When he made clear his intention to continue with his strike, the police refused to transport him back to the protest site in their ambulance, the workers said. “Mr. Kumar ended up taking an autorickshaw back to Jantar Mantar,” said Dilip, one of the protesting workers.

Workers cry foul

“Not a single official from the Rajasthan government or the Central government is ready to listen to us. This shows how much they care about an Indian worker’s life.”

The striking workers said they had distributed 50,000 leaflets in the Capital educating people about Honda’s “illegal labour practices” and urging people to boycott its two-wheelers. “On September 28, Honda workers will take out a ‘March for Justice’ from Dharuhera to Delhi via Gurgaon,” they said in a statement.

More than 100 permanent workers and 2,000 contract workers were terminated by HMSI in February following a dispute over the workers' bid to form an independent trade union at its plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.