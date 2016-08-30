Residents, traders vow to resume stir; flyway authorities see ‘vested interest’

Protesters who had forcibly stopped the collection of toll at the DND Flyway that connects Delhi and Noida were arrested on Monday evening, over 24 hours after they launched their “indefinite” stir demanding abolition of toll tax on the flyway.

A total of 67 protesters have been arrested for violating prohibition orders and taken to the office of the Superintendent of Police (City) in Sector-6, said a Noida Police officer. They were produced before the City Magistrate and released after about three hours.

Allegations

The protest had started on Sunday morning, with Noida residents, RWAs, traders’ associations and other organisations coming together to demand an end to the levying of toll on the flyway. The protesters had claimed that the Noida Toll Bridge Company, which is a special purpose vehicle set up by Noida Authority and Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), had earned double of what it had invested in the construction of the 9.2-km road.

Agreement

A DND Flyway spokesperson said in a statement that “people with vested interests” had stopped the collection of toll and “such activities cause concern among investors”.

The DND Flyway was the first public-private partnership road project in the country when the agreement was signed in 1997.

The spokesperson added that the toll collection had resumed around 6 p.m. on Monday after the Noida Police and administration intervened, but not before a loss of “about Rs.1 lakh” had been incurred.

Nawab Singh Nagar, a former BJP MLA who spearheaded the protest under the banner of Janhit Morcha, said that though the protesters had been removed by the police, they would work out a way to continue the stir.

“The facts are on our side. The agreement was made intentionally to favour certain parties. The officials of the Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh government are responsible,” said Mr. Nagar, who is a Noida resident himself.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the DND is pending with the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 15.

Chetan Sharma, the secretary-general of the Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Associations, which is one of the petitioners, said that the judgment in the case had been reserved.

He said that there had been many discrepancies in the concession agreement for the project and that the DND had earned more than Rs.1,000 crore so far, as opposed to an investment of Rs.408 crore. Mr. Sharma added that a clause giving 20 per cent return on investment to the company had also been “unusual”.