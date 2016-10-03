Activists of the students’ wing of the Bajrang Dal on Sunday burnt an effigy of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, protesting against his comment supporting Pakistani artistes, at Rajbada area here.

Incidentally, the 50-year-old Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was born in Indore.

“Salman has risen to great heights because of his Indian fans. He should withdraw his statement supporting the Pakistani artistes,” Bajrang Dal divisional convener Sachin Baghel said.

If the actor did not want to take back his words, he should release his films in Pakistan and not in India, he added.

“We can’t tolerate that artistes from Pakistan, which harbours terrorists, come here and return home after making money without condemning the terrorists sponsored by their country,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, who represents Mhow Assembly constituency.

“If Pakistani artistes condemn the terrorism, we will welcome them. Otherwise they won’t be allowed to enter India,” he said.

Salman had said on Friday that Pakistani artistes should not be treated like terrorists, and art and terrorism should not be mixed.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association has passed a resolution banning the Pakistani actors in the wake of Uri terror attack and Indian Army’s subsequent surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK. - PTI